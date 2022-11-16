Ask the Doctor
TTFD gets treadmill donation from Academy Sports & Outdoors

Academy donates equipment to Texarkana Texas Fire Department
Academy donates equipment to Texarkana Texas Fire Department(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Firefighters with the Texarkana Texas Fire Department received a donation from Academy Sports and Outdoors on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The business donated $1,000 worth of fitness equipment to the department. Academy officials said they wanted to thank the first responders who will spend Thanksgiving Day on duty instead of with their families.

“We wanted to say thank you for them working this holiday season. We know they serve the community we are in and we just wanted to say thank you,” said Ashley Razo with Academy.

Chief Chris Black said the donations should help keep firefighters in good physical condition.

“The donation of this treadmill really helps our guys keep their fitness in shape so we can do our job even better for our community,” he said.

