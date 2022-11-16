TTFD gets treadmill donation from Academy Sports & Outdoors

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Firefighters with the Texarkana Texas Fire Department received a donation from Academy Sports and Outdoors on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The business donated $1,000 worth of fitness equipment to the department. Academy officials said they wanted to thank the first responders who will spend Thanksgiving Day on duty instead of with their families.

“We wanted to say thank you for them working this holiday season. We know they serve the community we are in and we just wanted to say thank you,” said Ashley Razo with Academy.

Chief Chris Black said the donations should help keep firefighters in good physical condition.

“The donation of this treadmill really helps our guys keep their fitness in shape so we can do our job even better for our community,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.