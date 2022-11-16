TAMUT holding COVID, flu vaccine clinic on campus

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - “This virus actually contains a code both for the original virus that we had encountered and as well as the new variant omicron virus,” said Dr. Robert Carpenter, a physician with the Texas A&M School of Medicine.

The Texas Department of Emergency Management teamed up with Texas A&M University Texarkana to host a vaccine clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 16. All COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are available to A&M students and the general public, including for children 6-months-old and older.

“Our hope is, especially since Bowie County has one of the lowest vaccination acceptance rate both for flu as well as COVID-19 vaccine, is we can help the general public to protect themselves, as well as their family,” Dr. Carpenter said.

Flu shots are also being administered at the event. The vaccine clinic is being held on the Texas A&M Texarkana campus until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.