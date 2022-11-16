Staying cool through the weekend; rain returns next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Cooler than average conditions are likely through the weekend with more morning freezes on the way. We’ll stay dry for several more days, but rain chances will return again as we head through next week.

Clear skies and chilly conditions will stick around into this evening. Temperatures will quickly settle into the 40s around and after sunset. Overnight we’ll continue to turn colder with a frost and freeze likely by morning. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. Be sure to protect the outdoor plants.

Sunny skies are likely tomorrow, but it will be another cool afternoon. Temperatures are only expected to reach the mid 50s for highs which is more than 10 degrees below average for mid-November.

A few clouds are back on Friday just ahead of another cold front. The front won’t bring any rain with it, but we will get a reinforcing shot of chilly air which will keep temperatures cool over the weekend. Highs Friday will reach the upper 50s after starting around freezing again in the morning.

The weekend is looking continued cool, but dry. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine but plan on wearing a jacket and sweater again. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with morning lows in the 30s.

Temperatures will start to moderate some next week and could get back into the 60s by midweek. However, the slight warm up will come with rain chances. A few showers are possible Monday into Tuesday with more widespread wet expected by midweek.

