Shreveport woman dies 6 days after being hurt in wreck

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman died six days after being mortally injured in a traffic accident in Shreveport.

The Caddo coroner’s office identified her as 60-year-old Shreveport resident Velma Johnson.

She was injured in a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Jewella Avenue at Murvon Street, the coroner’s office reports.

Johnson died at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.

The wreck remains under investigation by Shreveport police.

