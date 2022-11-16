Shreveport woman dies 6 days after being hurt in wreck
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman died six days after being mortally injured in a traffic accident in Shreveport.
The Caddo coroner’s office identified her as 60-year-old Shreveport resident Velma Johnson.
She was injured in a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Jewella Avenue at Murvon Street, the coroner’s office reports.
Johnson died at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
The wreck remains under investigation by Shreveport police.
