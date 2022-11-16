Ask the Doctor
Shreveport woman dies 6 days after being hurt in wreck

She was injured in a multi-vehicle collision at Jewella Avenue at Murvon Street
A Shreveport woman died at Ochsner LSU Health six days after being mortally injured in a...
A Shreveport woman died at Ochsner LSU Health six days after being mortally injured in a multi-vehicle collision at Jewella Avenue at Murvon Street in Shreveport, the Caddo coroner's office reports.
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman died six days after being mortally injured in a traffic accident in Shreveport.

The Caddo coroner’s office identified her as 60-year-old Shreveport resident Velma Johnson.

She was injured in a multi-vehicle collision Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Jewella Avenue at Murvon Street, the coroner’s office reports.

Johnson died at 5:07 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.

The wreck remains under investigation by Shreveport police.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

