Parkway High teen runs away; Bossier Crime Stoppers asks public for help

Thomas Todd, 16.
Thomas Todd, 16.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A teenager, Thomas Todd, 16, is missing from Bossier City.

On Nov. 3, Thomas Todd ran away from home. Accordingly, Todd, 16, was last seen at Parkway High School. On Nov. 16, Bossier Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in finding the missing teen.

Todd is described as being 5′3″ tall and weighing 100 lbs. He was last seen wearing a Parkway sweater, black shoes, and white sweatpants.

If you have information regarding Todd, please contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8605. To give an anonymous tip, call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

