Missing Ore City man’s body found near place he was last seen

William Chad Martin
William Chad Martin(Upshur County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office reports the body of a man missing since Nov. 5 has been found approximately one-half mile from where he was las reported seen.

William Chad Martin, 38 years of age, of Ore City, was found Wednesday in the Latch Community in a pasture creek bed near North Live Oak Rd., according to authorities.

The land-owners of the property found the body and had worked with both family members and law enforcement over the last week in the attempts to locate Mr. Martin, according to the sheriff’s office.

Upshur County Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Anthony Betterton pronounced death on-scene and ordered that the body be transferred to Forensic Medical Management Services in Tyler for autopsy.

This investigation is still open.

PREVIOUS: Upshur County authorities seek public’s help in searching for missing person

