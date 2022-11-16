Man accused of raping pre-teen pleads guilty

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 40-year-old man has pleaded guilty to raping a pre-teen girl, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office reports.

Chad Lamar Dorsey, 40, pleaded guilty Tuesday, Nov. 15 just before his trial was set to begin. Dorsey was about to be sworn in for testimony when he offered to plead guilty to second-degree rape, the DA’s office says. He faces a 40-year sentence without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

The DA’s office says the victim and her family were present in the courtroom and agreed to the plea and sentence, which was immediately ordered by Judge Chris Victory.

Dorsey engaged in a sexual relationship with his 12-year-old victim for more than a year, the DA’s office says. The girl later reported it to her grandma, who called police. Dorsey was interviewed by police and reportedly confessed to having sex with the girl, saying he believed it was consensual.

