Late week cool but quiet weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Not much to report on the weather here in the ArkLaTex through the rest of the week. It is going to be cool into the weekend and quiet conditions will persist. Highs today will reach the mid-50s after a chilly morning. The sun will shine today, a lot more than yesterday as cloud cover will dissipate going into the afternoon. Lows tonight will drop to the low-30s again.

Tomorrow, a similar situation with even more sunshine. A cold morning will give way to a sunny and chilly afternoon with highs in the mid-50s again. Staying quiet, as mentioned. Lows tomorrow night will once again drop to the 30s.

Looking at the extended forecast we are looking at the chance for rain on Wednesday and Thanksgiving. Warmer temperatures will arrive too with highs possibly in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.