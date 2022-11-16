KSLA’s Holiday Food Drive collecting non-perishables for those in need
News 12′s reports live from the drop-off locations
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA is hosting a Holiday Food Drive to help those in need, so no one goes hungry for the holidays.
On Nov. 16, KSLA’s reporters give live reports from the drop-off locations for the Holiday Food Drive.
The food drive will be going from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.
If you want to make a donation to help feed the hungry, visit https://www.ksla.com/page/food-drive/ to get information about our drop-off locations.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.