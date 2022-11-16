FALSE ALARM: Active shooter call at Benton High determined to be hoax

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an active shooter call at Benton High School that turned out to be fake.

Dispatchers got the call at 11:43 a.m. The caller said there was an active shooter at the school and that five students had been shot. Law enforcement officials immediately went to the school and began to search the campus for evidence of an active shooter. After an extensive search, nothing was found. Investigators determined the call was false.

Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office responded to Benton High School Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 after receiving a call about a possible active shooter on campus; the call turned out to be a hoax. (BPSO)

The all-clear was given at the campus not long after, and normal activities resumed. Investigators are looking into the origin of the call. They believe it came from outside of the U.S. and is similar to the fake bomb threat call the school received last April.

