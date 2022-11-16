Ask the Doctor
Dr. Daya Bagdure visits KSLA to speak about RSV cases, what to look for

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Pediatric Critical Care Physician and Vice Chair of Pediatrics for Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport’s St. Mary Medical Center, Dr. Daya Bagdure visits with KSLA to speak about RSV.

On Nov. 16, with cases on the rise nationally, Dr. Bagdure explains more about the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and what to be on the lookout for.

