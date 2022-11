MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - The chief of the Minden Police Department has retired after 34 years of serving the community.

On Tuesday, Nov. 15, Chief Steve Cropper held his retirement party. During his 34-year career, Cropper worked for the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Minden Police Department.

“His knowledge and leadership will be missed. He helped so many over the years and exemplifies the definition of honor, duty, and selfless service.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.