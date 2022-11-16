Caddo schools showing growth in student performance, LDOE scores indicate

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Schools in the Caddo Parish system have seen “significant” growth in student performance, the district reports. This comes after the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) released statewide scores on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Each year, the department releases performance scores that show how schools across the state are doing. Caddo officials say in their district, six schools improved by a letter grade, 38 schools increased their performance scores, and 13 campuses grew their performance by more than five points. Also, seven schools were recognized as Equity Honorees, meaning they’re in the highest tier for progress with special education, English Language Learners, and high poverty student groups.

District officials say this is the first official performance score released since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Caddo’s overall score improved by 1.7 points and the district maintained a “C” rating.

DISTRICT PERFORMANCE SCORES AND LETTER GRADES IN NWLA

SCHOOL SYSTEM 2022 LETTER GRADE 2022 DISTRICT PERFORMANCE SCORE 2021 SIMULATED DISTRICT PERFORMANCE SCORE 2019 LETTER GRADE 2019 DISTRICT PERFORMANCE SCORE Statewide B 77.1 75.3 B 77.1 Bienville B 80.7 79.4 B 79.1 Bossier B 86.4 83.7 B 83.2 Caddo C 71.3 69.5 C 71.7 Claiborne C 70 67.3 C 70.6 DeSoto A 90.3 87.9 B 88.3 Natchitoches B 75.9 72.2 C 73.7 Red River B 77.5 71.9 C 64.2 Sabine B 86.1 82.8 B 85.1 Webster C 71.7 67.9 C 70.1

The district also says it got top ratings for its schools providing a well-rounded education by offering a number of diverse courses, and for the ability of students to transition into high school successfully and earn high school credits in middle school. The district earned an “A” for students graduating on time with the ability to earn college credits and industry-based credentials. As far as student growth year-over-year, Caddo Schools earned a “B.”

“Today’s release shows the incredible efforts of our teachers, students and leaders who have committed to coming out of this pandemic stronger and with students better prepared for the next steps in their lives whether that be college or career,” said Dr. T. Lamar Goree, superintendent of Caddo Schools. “The past two years have been unlike any other we sought to safely provide the highest-quality education and address the urgent academic and social needs of the students we serve. I am immensely proud of the work of our students in this recovery and our dedicated staff for all they have done to make these results a reality.”

Dr. Goree says while the results are encouraging, more work is left to do.

“We look at this growth as a testament to what we are doing, but make no mistake, the road ahead is long,” Dr. Goree said. “I have no doubt we have the right teachers and leaders to continue to provide our students with the tools needed for success and look to see continued growth in the coming years.”

“Caddo’s results are founded in our priorities of time, resources, and expertise,” said Keith Burton, chief academic officer. “We have provided the best instructional resources and technology to every classroom to allow teachers to meet each student’s academic needs. We also have worked to recruit and retain the best and brightest educators, and we knew the missing piece for us was to give teachers enough time to do the work they do so well. The data shows we are on the right track, and are poised to see increased academic outcomes long-term for Caddo Parish.”

Parish officials say Louisiana’s statewide scores show school performance is back up to pre-pandemic levels.

SCHOOL PERFORMANCE SCORE DETAILS IN CADDO PARISH

Six schools increased their performance by a letter grade:

81st Street ECE

Creswell

Forest Hill

Huntington

Westwood

North Caddo Elementary/Middle School

Seven schools were recognized as Equity Honorees:

Caddo Parish Magnet High School

Claiborne Fundamental Elementary School

Eden Gardens Fundamental Elementary School

Caddo Middle Magnet School

Fairfield Magnet School

Herndon Magnet School

South Highlands Elementary Magnet School

