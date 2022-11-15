Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Shreveport Green hosts event to collect unwanted plastic bags

Shreveport Green hosted a special event Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 to collect unwanted plastic bags...
Shreveport Green hosted a special event Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 to collect unwanted plastic bags in an effort to help the environment.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Green hosted a special event Tuesday, Nov. 15 to collect unwanted plastic bags in an effort to help the environment.

The nonprofit’s Neighborhood & Education Program hosted the plastic bag collection drive-thru event at Lowe’s on Youree Drive on America Recycles Day, which is observed annually to raise awareness about recycling.

Shreveport Green hosted a special event Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 to collect unwanted plastic bags...
Shreveport Green hosted a special event Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 to collect unwanted plastic bags in an effort to help the environment.(KSLA)
Shreveport Green hosted a special event Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 to collect unwanted plastic bags...
Shreveport Green hosted a special event Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 to collect unwanted plastic bags in an effort to help the environment.(KSLA)

Shreveport Green says while plastic bags are convenient to use, they cause a number of problems for people, marine animals, and the environment.

HOW PLASTIC BAGS HURT THE ENVIRONMENT

  • They wind up in city’s storm water drains, thus clogging and causing flooding
  • As they break down, they leach small pieces of plastic into rivers and lakes, where marine animals ingest them
  • While taking 500 years or more to totally break down, they release toxic chemicals into soil and waterways
  • When bags end up in rivers and lakes, they choke and kill marine animals
  • Bags can be seen as litter along streets

“We want to encourage citizens to recycle all of those plastic bags that they have stored at home. Often, people just throw them away. We ask that they recycle them and take them out of the garbage stream,” said Casaundra Calloway, Neighborhood & Education Program director.

Those who dropped their bags off during the event received two free reusable shopping bags. Shreveport Green says using just one reusable bag while shopping saves two plastic bags.

Shreveport Green hosted a special event Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 to collect unwanted plastic bags...
Shreveport Green hosted a special event Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 to collect unwanted plastic bags in an effort to help the environment.(KSLA)

The event was made possibly through grants from Keep Louisiana Beautiful and Capital One.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin White warms up for LSU Pro Day
Father of NFL linebacker Devin White dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
Missing 6-month-old baby found at rest stop in Greenwood
Police responded to the scene of a home in the 1200 block of Delhi Street in Bossier City, La....
Police called out to abandoned home in Bossier about human remains possibly found... turns out they’re turkey bones
ALDI
ALDI coming to Shreveport

Latest News

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, a tow truck driver, with a...
Webster Parish tow truck driver saves woman stuck in burning car; sheriff gives him special life-saving award
Zander Smith, 8
3rd grader at Red River Elementary sings stunning rendition of National Anthem for Veterans Day
Happy Thanksgiving
KSLA CAFÉ: Turkey Fry Guys give tips for frying your Thanksgiving bird, hold fundraiser benefitting kids
KSLA CAFE: Shreveport NAACP holding annual Freedom Fund Banquet
KSLA CAFÉ: NAACP hosting annual Freedom Fund Banquet for first time since start of pandemic