Shreveport Green hosts event to collect unwanted plastic bags

The nonprofit’s Neighborhood & Education Program hosted the plastic bag collection drive-thru event at Lowe’s on Youree Drive on America Recycles Day, which is observed annually to raise awareness about recycling.

Shreveport Green says while plastic bags are convenient to use, they cause a number of problems for people, marine animals, and the environment.

HOW PLASTIC BAGS HURT THE ENVIRONMENT

They wind up in city’s storm water drains, thus clogging and causing flooding

As they break down, they leach small pieces of plastic into rivers and lakes, where marine animals ingest them

While taking 500 years or more to totally break down, they release toxic chemicals into soil and waterways

When bags end up in rivers and lakes, they choke and kill marine animals

Bags can be seen as litter along streets

“We want to encourage citizens to recycle all of those plastic bags that they have stored at home. Often, people just throw them away. We ask that they recycle them and take them out of the garbage stream,” said Casaundra Calloway, Neighborhood & Education Program director.

Those who dropped their bags off during the event received two free reusable shopping bags. Shreveport Green says using just one reusable bag while shopping saves two plastic bags.

Shreveport Green hosted a special event Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 to collect unwanted plastic bags in an effort to help the environment. (KSLA)

The event was made possibly through grants from Keep Louisiana Beautiful and Capital One.

