Sevier County hospital to open Dec. 6

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — Sevier County, Ark., residents are gearing up to reap the benefits of a tax increase they voted in three years ago.

The doors of a new, $24 million hospital will swing open for business next month.

“We are a state-of-the-art hospital,” said Lori House, CEO of Sevier County Medical Center. “We have 10 rooms in our emergency department. We have a 15-bed inpatient hospital.”

Sevier County has been without a hospital for more than three years.

In 2019, Sevier County voters approved a sales tax increase to build and operate the new facility.

Some minor work remains, but hospital leaders have begun moving in and training employees.

“We are going to have about 115 employees,” House said. “So it’s making a huge economic impact in our community.”

She said they are still trying to fill some of those positions.

Hospital board Chairman Steve Cole took a brief tour of the facility Monday.

“It’s been four years in the making, probably longer than that,” he said. “To see what has been built now, it’s just amazing, it really is.”

Dec. 6 is the scheduled date for the hospital to begin caring for patients.

“You know, our community has had to endure the last three years to travel outside our local community for health care,” House said. “And now they will be able to have that right here at home.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.