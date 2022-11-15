NOPD: Man wielding knife at Superdome shot by officer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is recovering in the hospital after a New Orleans police officer shot him in the arm Tuesday (Nov. 15) morning, authorities say.

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. after officers were called to assist Superdome security.

In a press conference shortly after, officials say the man was “occupying the space” in front of the ticket booth and armed himself with a knife before an officer discharged his firearm, striking the man in the arm.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

