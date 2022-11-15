Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Moms on a Mission seeking help providing Christmas gifts for 9 children of slain woman

Jalicia Jennings and her children
Jalicia Jennings and her children(Moms on a Mission)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nine children in the ArkLaTex will be without their mother again this Christmas, after she was fatally shot on Easter in 2021.

Jalecia Jennings was shot and killed after an argument in a parking lot on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport.

This year, the nonprofit group Moms on a Mission wants to bring some holiday cheer to Jenning’s children by helping them fulfill their Christmas lists.

”This holiday season, we know that this is a very depressing time of year for some people. Just imagine if you watch your mom get killed in cold blood and you no longer have your mom, so it’s kind of like your lifeline is minimal. If it’s in your heart, please reach out, give back to one of the kids. We just ask you to choose one, sponsor them. If you can’t get everything on the list, just get something,” said Yolanda George, president.

WISH LISTS FROM 8 CHILDREN:
  • Kalyra, 2-year-old girl
    • 24-month clothes
    • Size 7C shoes
    • Small bike
    • Baby dolls
    • Toddler learning device
  • Kylin, 4-year-old boy
    • 4T-5T clothes
    • Size 10C shoes
    • Tablet with case
    • Basketball goal
    • Mini trampoline
  • Ja’Kiyah, 5-year-old girl
    • 4T clothes
    • Size 9 youth shoes
    • Anything Minnie Mouse
    • Baby dolls
    • Pop It toys
  • Jakayden, 6-year-old boy
    • Size 8 clothes
    • Size 1 1/2 youth shoes
    • Orby gun
    • Hoverboard
    • Thor’s hammer
  • Demetrius, 7-year-old boy
    • Size 10 clothes
    • Size 2 1/2 youth shoes
    • Orby gun
    • Skateboard
    • Remote control car
  • DeKedric, 9-year-old boy
    • Size 14 clothes
    • Size 5 1/2 youth shoes
    • Dirt bike
    • Skateboard
    • Remote control car
  • DaFaylen, 12-year-old boy
    • Size 12-13 shirts
    • Size 12 pants
    • Size 6 1/2 youth shoes
    • Jordan’s
    • Pokémon game for Nintendo Switch
  • Demarea, 15-year-old boy
    • Size 20 clothes
    • Size 9 1/2 men’s shoes
    • Gift card
    • Under garments
    • Cologne

If you would like to help, please contact Moms on a Mission here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin White warms up for LSU Pro Day
Father of NFL linebacker Devin White dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
Missing 6-month-old baby found at rest stop in Greenwood
Police responded to the scene of a home in the 1200 block of Delhi Street in Bossier City, La....
Police called out to abandoned home in Bossier about human remains possibly found... turns out they’re turkey bones
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Shreveport Green hosted a special event Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 to collect unwanted plastic bags...
Shreveport Green hosts event to collect unwanted plastic bags
Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker presented Andrew Lincoln, a tow truck driver, with a...
Webster Parish tow truck driver saves woman stuck in burning car; sheriff gives him special life-saving award
Zander Smith, 8
3rd grader at Red River Elementary sings stunning rendition of National Anthem for Veterans Day
Happy Thanksgiving
KSLA CAFÉ: Turkey Fry Guys give tips for frying your Thanksgiving bird, hold fundraiser benefitting kids