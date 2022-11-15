Moms on a Mission seeking help providing Christmas gifts for 9 children of slain woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nine children in the ArkLaTex will be without their mother again this Christmas, after she was fatally shot on Easter in 2021.

Jalecia Jennings was shot and killed after an argument in a parking lot on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport.

This year, the nonprofit group Moms on a Mission wants to bring some holiday cheer to Jenning’s children by helping them fulfill their Christmas lists.

”This holiday season, we know that this is a very depressing time of year for some people. Just imagine if you watch your mom get killed in cold blood and you no longer have your mom, so it’s kind of like your lifeline is minimal. If it’s in your heart, please reach out, give back to one of the kids. We just ask you to choose one, sponsor them. If you can’t get everything on the list, just get something,” said Yolanda George, president.

WISH LISTS FROM 8 CHILDREN:

Kalyra, 2-year-old girl 24-month clothes Size 7C shoes Small bike Baby dolls Toddler learning device

Kylin, 4-year-old boy 4T-5T clothes Size 10C shoes Tablet with case Basketball goal Mini trampoline

Ja’Kiyah, 5-year-old girl 4T clothes Size 9 youth shoes Anything Minnie Mouse Baby dolls Pop It toys

Jakayden, 6-year-old boy Size 8 clothes Size 1 1/2 youth shoes Orby gun Hoverboard Thor’s hammer

Demetrius, 7-year-old boy Size 10 clothes Size 2 1/2 youth shoes Orby gun Skateboard Remote control car

DeKedric, 9-year-old boy Size 14 clothes Size 5 1/2 youth shoes Dirt bike Skateboard Remote control car

DaFaylen, 12-year-old boy Size 12-13 shirts Size 12 pants Size 6 1/2 youth shoes Jordan’s Pokémon game for Nintendo Switch

Demarea, 15-year-old boy Size 20 clothes Size 9 1/2 men’s shoes Gift card Under garments Cologne



If you would like to help, please contact Moms on a Mission here.

