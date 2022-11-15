Man gets life in prison for ‘19 murder in downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 30-year-old man will spend the rest of his life in prison for murdering another man back in 2019.

The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday, Nov. 14 that Larry Delanta Gardner Jr., 30, was sentenced to life in prison for killing another man in downtown Shreveport in April of 2019.

The jury, made up of nine women and three men, found him guilty of second-degree murder back on Nov. 4. On April 8, 2019, Gardner shot and killed Bruce Randle, 55, in the 1200 block of Marshall Street.

The jury’s quick decision came after reviewing evidence and hearing testimony from a paramedic, a Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office investigator, an assistant coroner, a lead police investigator, and a technical specialist from the North Louisiana Crime Lab, among others. In all, 11 witnesses testified.

In addition to the life sentence, Gardner was also sentenced to another 18 years on one county of felon in possession of a firearm, for which he was convicted of by the same jury. At his sentencing, Gardner also pleaded guilty as charged to two county of armed robbery that were unrelated to the murder. He was given a 40-year sentence for each of those counts.

