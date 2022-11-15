Ask the Doctor
Man found shot to death in Magnolia

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say on Nov. 12 around 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Smith Street about shots being fired. When officers got there, they found one person dead. The victim has been identified as Demontray Hall, 32, of Little Rock.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about what happened should call the Magnolia Police Department.

