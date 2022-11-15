KSLA CAFÉ: Turkey Fry Guys give tips for frying your Thanksgiving bird, hold fundraiser benefitting kids

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thanksgiving is just over a week away, and if you’re dreading the thought of cooking a turkey, we may have a solution for you.

Joining KSLA Tuesday morning (Nov. 15) were Robert Myers from R&V Works and Mike Harrison with House of Carpets and Lighting. The men are hosting a fundraiser benefitting the Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center. Those who want a fried turkey for Thanksgiving Day can buy one from the Turkey Fry Guys to support the fundraiser.

Turkeys can be preordered online at turkeyfryguys.com. The cutoff date to order is Thursday, Nov. 17. Turkeys are $70 each. Pickup time is Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at House of Carpets and Lighting, located at 4344 Youree Dr.

