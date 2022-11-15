Ask the Doctor
KSLA CAFÉ: NAACP hosting annual Freedom Fund Banquet for first time since start of pandemic

By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Annual Freedom Fund Banquet celebrates the advancement and accomplishments made in social justice over the course of the year. It honors the contributions of volunteers, freedom fighters, and activists who have made great strides to stand up against all forms of injustice in north Louisiana.

Joining KSLA Tuesday morning (Nov. 15) was Shreveport NAACP President Pastor Montrell Whitaker and Larry Ellis, Freedom Fund Banquet chairman.

