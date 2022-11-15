Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Judge orders new measurement, reinspection of Hustler Hollywood

Meantime, the judge’s original restraining order remains in effect
By Alexandria Savage and Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There was no decision in court Monday on whether Hustler Hollywood can open its doors.

But a Caddo District Court judge did give the business a small victory of sorts, saying the City of Shreveport must reinspect the store before Dec. 1 to justify the shutdown.

The judge also ordered that new measurements of the store be taken. The new inspection requires the city to actually measure the store and its inventory to see how much space is actually dedicated to prohibited sex items.

Two weeks ago, the city sued to keep the doors closed on a store that sells sexually orientated items.

Under city ordinance, stores like Hustler Hollywood can open without a special permit so long as displays of sexually explicit materials and novelties don’t exceed 20% of their floor space. That’s a rule that Scott Sternberg, attorney for Hustler Hollywood, says his client did not break.

“What the judge correctly pointed out today is that we had a bunch of different sets of numbers and so by getting the correct set of numbers, the correct set of measurements, we’ll be able to find out if 18.5% is the right number,” Sternberg said Monday.

Regardless, say neighbors living near Hustler Hollywood, they don’t want the store in their neighborhood.

“Go in front of the City Council and the MPC and get the rules changed,” neighbor Brad Buckman said. “There needs to be some tighter rules with how the city has to get the neighborhood involved before they allow this type of business in.”

Sternberg said he’s confident Hustler Hollywood has done nothing wrong.

Meantime, the judge’s original restraining order remains in effect, keeping the store closed.

The next hearing is set for Dec. 12.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
Devin White warms up for LSU Pro Day
Father of NFL linebacker Devin White dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail
Missing 6-month-old baby found at rest stop in Greenwood
U.S. Geological Survey confirms magnitude 3.0 earthquake shook parts of Caddo Parish
Drive-by shooting in Martin Luther King; 2 juveniles shot while walking

Latest News

ALDI
ALDI coming to Shreveport
Mike Hollins
Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting, sources say
Shreveport-Bossier rolls out Holidays on the Red
Official explains reason behind truancy arrests
Official explains reason behind truancy arrests