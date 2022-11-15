Judge orders new measurement, reinspection of Hustler Hollywood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — There was no decision in court Monday on whether Hustler Hollywood can open its doors.

But a Caddo District Court judge did give the business a small victory of sorts, saying the City of Shreveport must reinspect the store before Dec. 1 to justify the shutdown.

The judge also ordered that new measurements of the store be taken. The new inspection requires the city to actually measure the store and its inventory to see how much space is actually dedicated to prohibited sex items.

Two weeks ago, the city sued to keep the doors closed on a store that sells sexually orientated items.

Under city ordinance, stores like Hustler Hollywood can open without a special permit so long as displays of sexually explicit materials and novelties don’t exceed 20% of their floor space. That’s a rule that Scott Sternberg, attorney for Hustler Hollywood, says his client did not break.

“What the judge correctly pointed out today is that we had a bunch of different sets of numbers and so by getting the correct set of numbers, the correct set of measurements, we’ll be able to find out if 18.5% is the right number,” Sternberg said Monday.

Regardless, say neighbors living near Hustler Hollywood, they don’t want the store in their neighborhood.

“Go in front of the City Council and the MPC and get the rules changed,” neighbor Brad Buckman said. “There needs to be some tighter rules with how the city has to get the neighborhood involved before they allow this type of business in.”

Sternberg said he’s confident Hustler Hollywood has done nothing wrong.

Meantime, the judge’s original restraining order remains in effect, keeping the store closed.

The next hearing is set for Dec. 12.

