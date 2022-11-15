Hornets, Savage Storm to meet again in Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Ark.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Teams for this year’s Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl in Texarkana were announced Tuesday.

They are a repeat from last year’s college bowl game.

Representing the Great American Conference is the Savage Storm from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Okla. And the Emporia State University Hornets from Emporia, Kan., will represent the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.

Last year’s game provided plenty of action down to the last few seconds before a crowd of about 3,800 fans. It was a close game that ended with the Savage Storm winning out over the Hornets by a score of 37-34 on a game-winning, 29-yard field goal in the final 10 seconds.

This year’s Division II bowl game is set for Dec. 3 at noon at Razorback Stadium in Texarkana, Ark.

The Live United Bowl started 10 years ago as a fundraiser for United Way of Greater Texarkana.

Officials say this year’s game will be available on pay-for-view for $9.99, but they hope members of the local community will attend in person.

