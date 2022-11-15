Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Coroner names man struck, killed in motel parking lot

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man that was struck and killed in the early morning on Friday, Nov. 11.

Officals say Markeil G. Tyson was struck by at least two tractor-trailer rigs in a motel parking lot in the 5400 block of Interstate Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tyson’s death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin White warms up for LSU Pro Day
Father of NFL linebacker Devin White dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
Missing 6-month-old baby found at rest stop in Greenwood
Police responded to the scene of a home in the 1200 block of Delhi Street in Bossier City, La....
Police called out to abandoned home in Bossier about human remains possibly found... turns out they’re turkey bones
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says

Latest News

Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
The Southeastern Oklahoma State University Savage Storm and the Emporia State University...
Hornets, Savage Storm to meet again in Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Ark.
An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the parking...
NOPD: Man wielding knife at Superdome shot by officer
House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol...
House Republicans unanimously back Steve Scalise for majority leader