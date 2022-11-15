Cool, but quiet forecast continues through the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will be in no hurry to warm back up so plan on continuing to wear a hoodie, jacket or sweater on a daily basis. We will get back to brighter skies as well. Other than the chill the forecast remains quiet with no rain showing up again until closer to Thanksgiving.

Clouds will hang on into this evening, but we’ll stay dry. Some clearing is likely later tonight. Temperatures for most of the area will drop into the low to mid 30s by morning.

The clouds will be breaking up on Wednesday allowing for some sunshine at times. Temperatures though will be slow to warm and remain below average for this time of year in the low to mid 50s for highs.

We’ll see more sunshine for the remainder of the week, but it will stay cool. Mornings will be cold as we start off near to below freezing. The afternoons will be cool with highs in the mid 50s.

A reinforcing shot of chilly air will keep temperatures in check for the weekend. We’ll be dry but continued cold in the morning and cooler than average in the afternoon. Morning lows will stay around freezing with afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures may inch up a little early next week, but are unlikely to crack 60. At least the first couple of days of the week look dry before rain chances and slightly warmer conditions return as we head into the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

