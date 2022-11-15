Ask the Doctor
Blood drive being held in memory of City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.

By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A blood drive in memory of City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. is being held Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Caldwell died back in mid-June when he fell off a boat in the Gulf of Mexico near Destin, Fla. and failed to resurface. His body was later found by a kayaker.

VIDEO: REMEMBERING CHARLIE CALDWELL JR.

The blood drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, located at 1244 Texas St. A mobile blood donation bus from LifeShare will be there.

Click here to register for the blood drive.

Memorial blood drive being held for Charlie Caldwell Jr.
KSLA News 12 to hold annual holiday food drive Nov. 16
A Way of Escape Ministries invites the public to Thanksgiving Dinner
