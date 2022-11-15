Blood drive being held in memory of City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A blood drive in memory of City Marshal Charlie Caldwell Jr. is being held Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Caldwell died back in mid-June when he fell off a boat in the Gulf of Mexico near Destin, Fla. and failed to resurface. His body was later found by a kayaker.

VIDEO: REMEMBERING CHARLIE CALDWELL JR.

The blood drive will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, located at 1244 Texas St. A mobile blood donation bus from LifeShare will be there.

Click here to register for the blood drive.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.