Arrest made in connection with Joaquin woman’s death

By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Avery Gorman
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man was arrested Monday in connection with the homicide of a Joaquin woman that took place Sunday.

Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin has been arrested for the homicide of Sarah Hopson, 36, of Joaquin.

The Shelby County Sheriff said two people entered their sheriff’s office yesterday afternoon to report their concerns about a women in a house in Joaquin. The individuals stated that the women was an overnight guest at the residence.

Sunday at approximately 4 p.m. deputies responded to a welfare check on County Road 3625 in Joaquin and found Hopson’s body, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

“Upon their arrival they saw a white male in the yard. Which upon their arrival the white male exited the property,” Sheriff Kevin Windham said.

Immediately a search began for the white male who exited the property and who was identified as Ethan Myers.

Myers was arrested for resisting arrest and booked into the Shelby County Jail.

According to Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 Melba Rodgers was called to the scene at around 2 a.m. Monday. The manner of death was determined to be homicide, however, the exact cause of death is currently undetermined.

Two additional arrests have been made in connection with this incident, Teresa Louviere and Allen Price, who have both been charged with tampering with evidence.

Teresa Louviere
Teresa Louviere(Shelby County Jail)
Allen Price
Allen Price(Shelby County Jail)

