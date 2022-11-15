Ask the Doctor
Arkansas governor stops in Blytheville, talks business, potential presidential bid

By Alejandra Hernandez
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly a week after a new governor was chosen for the state of Arkansas, the current leader is making some last-minute visits.

On Monday, Nov. 14, Gov. Asa Hutchinson made a stop in Blytheville for a luncheon held by the Chamber of Commerce.

During his trip, the governor praised the city and its boom in the steel industry.

“It’s so meaningful to the state of Arkansas,” he said.

Hutchinson said with new steel facilities coming to the state, Arkansas would soon become the largest steel producer in the country.

He also spoke of his time as governor of Arkansas, adding he looks forward to working with Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee-Sanders

“We had a good meeting, we’re fully supporting them and the transition,” Hutchinson said. “We’re handing over the keys next Jan. 10 to Huckabee-Sanders, and I know that she’ll be working hard and doing a good job.”

The event came as talks about a potential presidential run are still up in the air.

The talks were heightened further when on Thursday, Nov. 10, following his budget proposal, Gov. Hutchinson said he said he had been receiving a lot of encouragement about a potential run for the 2024 GOP nomination.

“I am concerned about what’s happening at the national level. I am considering what my role should be in the future, which would include the possibility of running in 2024,” he said.

