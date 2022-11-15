ALDI coming to Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport is set to soon get a new grocery store.

KSLA News 12 confirmed Monday that ALDI is coming to the city.

The move is part of the company’s nationwide expansion.

“Fine with me.”

That’s Chester Hall’s response to the news.

The store is set to be built on Mansfield Road near Baird Road.

In February, ALDI announced its efforts to continue its nationwide expansion with plans to open about 150 stores throughout the United States. Now Shreveport is in on the list.

The Metropolitan Planning Commission approved the ALDI site plan last month.

In a statement, the MPC said “any major employer impacts the economic development of our city because it’s a job creator. How much of an impact remains to be seen.”

The building, expected to measure more than 19,000 square feet, will create another grocery option from which the community can choose.

“Yes. It might be cheaper. Because it’s different places and there could be different prices,” Hall said.

KSLA News 12 reached out to ALDI to see when the Shreveport location will open for business. We’re waiting to hear back from them.

Below are the site plans the MPC approved for the ALDI store:

ALDI says it is one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers throughout the country each month. With 2,200 stores in 38 states, ALDI says it is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.

“When it comes to value, ALDI won’t be beat on price. ALDI has also been No. 1 for price according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for five years running.

“Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products are award-winning.”

