3rd grader at Red River Elementary sings stunning rendition of National Anthem for Veterans Day

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - A 3rd grade student at an elementary school in Red River Parish stunned crowds on Veterans Day with his performance of the National Anthem.

Zander Smith, 8, performed in front of crowds at his school, Red River Elementary School, for a special Veterans Day program. The 3rd grader sang the National Anthem... and the crowd went wild!

The boy’s parents are Jacqueline Wells Smith and Martez Smith. They say he’s the grandson of former Red River Parish School Board member, J.B. Wells, who was killed in an accident involving a train back in 2002. He’s also the nephew of current school board member, Kasandria Wells White.

WATCH THE PERFORMANCE BELOW:

