Woman honors her late son, a veteran

“He died fighting for this country”
By Michael Barnes
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Throughout the year and particularly on Veterans Day, people go to veterans cemeteries to honor their lost loved ones.

Many went out to Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery to pay their respects to the fallen heroes this weekend. One visitor share her appreciation for all of the men and women who proudly served.

“I’m here honoring my son Ronald White, but I’m honoring all of them because they all fought for the same thing: freedom and democracy,” Doris Stevens told KSLA News 12.

“He truly was a Navy man,” she said of her son. “He truly believed in what he was fighting for. He really did. He said America was the best country in the world to live in. He truly believed that and he loved this country. And he died fighting for this country.”

Stevens said she can empathize with others who’ve lost loved ones.

“I can feel what they went through because I went through it with my son.”

Almost 1,000 active military service members lose their lives each year while in service to our nation. That’s a trend that has continued over the past decade.

