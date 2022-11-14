Veterans parade held at Fair Grounds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Wrapping up Veterans Day weekend, several groups joined forces on the the Louisiana State Fair Grounds to honor those who put their lives on the line and those who continue to do so.

School bands, JROTC clubs and the Jeep Club were just a few of the organizations out there Sunday.

“My father is a veteran. I have his ashes with me. He loved parades,” said Mike Micheel, co-founder of the Jeep Club. “I have several other family members that are veterans, and I love Vietnam veterans. We have veterans in the club; and they love being a part of the parade. We really take it to heart.”

JROTC groups marched.

Drummers drummed.

And a robot even joined in the Veterans Weekend Parade held Sunday at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport.

Col. Ebony Carter, who led the festivities, said she’s honored to take part in appreciating both veterans and active-duty troops.

“The community has shown such an outpouring of love, and everybody has been so kind this weekend. And it’s been such an honor to be able to represent the veterans in this parade.”

Carter said she never forgets how much she and others give up for the fight.

“Taking the time to honor our vets, people who have actually served in the military, such a small percentage. It really is a small community. There is so much sacrifice that goes into serving your country.”

Several schools were present, including LSUS and members of its athletic squads.

“Growing up in the South especially, you have a lot of people that served this country,” student-athlete Joshua Fortenberry said. “It’s important to give back to those that have given everything back to us, especially those who don’t make it back home.”

People watching told KSLA they enjoyed themselves and respected the annual event.

