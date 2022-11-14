Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Veterans parade held at Fair Grounds

A robot even joined in on the festivities
By Michael Barnes
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Wrapping up Veterans Day weekend, several groups joined forces on the the Louisiana State Fair Grounds to honor those who put their lives on the line and those who continue to do so.

School bands, JROTC clubs and the Jeep Club were just a few of the organizations out there Sunday.

“My father is a veteran. I have his ashes with me. He loved parades,” said Mike Micheel, co-founder of the Jeep Club. “I have several other family members that are veterans, and I love Vietnam veterans. We have veterans in the club; and they love being a part of the parade. We really take it to heart.”

JROTC groups marched.

Drummers drummed.

And a robot even joined in the Veterans Weekend Parade held Sunday at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds in Shreveport.

Col. Ebony Carter, who led the festivities, said she’s honored to take part in appreciating both veterans and active-duty troops.

“The community has shown such an outpouring of love, and everybody has been so kind this weekend. And it’s been such an honor to be able to represent the veterans in this parade.”

Carter said she never forgets how much she and others give up for the fight.

“Taking the time to honor our vets, people who have actually served in the military, such a small percentage. It really is a small community. There is so much sacrifice that goes into serving your country.”

Several schools were present, including LSUS and members of its athletic squads.

“Growing up in the South especially, you have a lot of people that served this country,” student-athlete Joshua Fortenberry said. “It’s important to give back to those that have given everything back to us, especially those who don’t make it back home.”

People watching told KSLA they enjoyed themselves and respected the annual event.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
Courtland Jackson, 36.
Keithville man arrested for allegedly hitting school teacher with car
Emergency crews in Louisiana rescued a woman after her car went into a home's attic.
Woman rescued after car crashes into home: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’
Water and Sewerage Department
Researcher says ‘alarming’ amount of meth found in Shreveport’s wastewater
U.S. Geological Survey confirms magnitude 3.0 earthquake shook parts of Caddo Parish

Latest News

Woman honors her son, a veteran, and others who fought for freedom and democracy
Woman honors her late son, a veteran
Veterans Day weekend parade held at Louisiana State Fair Grounds
Veterans Day weekend parade held at Louisiana State Fair Grounds
Doris Stevens honors her late son and other veterans
Doris Stevens honors her late son and other veterans
Woman honors her son, a veteran, and others who fought for freedom and democracy
Woman honors her son, a veteran, and others who fought for freedom and democracy