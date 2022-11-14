Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Trump wanted to use IRS to target foes, former chief of staff says

FILE: Then-President Donald Trump is shown with his chief of staff, John Kelly.
FILE: Then-President Donald Trump is shown with his chief of staff, John Kelly.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump’s former White house chief of staff John Kelly says Trump repeatedly told him he wanted the Internal Revenue Service to investigate his political foes.

Kelly told the New York Times former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe were among the people Trump wanted the IRS to investigate.

The pair, both fierce critics of Trump, were ultimately selected for intensive tax audits.

The Times noted earlier this year that the odds of any one person being selected for the audit are about 1 in 30,600. That raises questions about how two of Trump’s most visible critics were both selected.

Earlier this year, the IRS denied any “politically motivated audits.”

And Kelly told the Times he believes he guided Trump away from seeking out such investigations during his tenure as chief of staff.

Still, earlier this year, the head of the IRS asked a watchdog to investigate the decision to conduct audits on the pair.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
U.S. Geological Survey confirms magnitude 3.0 earthquake shook parts of Caddo Parish
Drive-by shooting in Martin Luther King; 2 juveniles shot while walking
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
Missing 6-month-old baby found at rest stop in Greenwood

Latest News

President Joe Biden sat down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person...
Biden, Xi clash on Taiwan but try to ‘manage’ differences
FILE - Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a power plant on...
UN General Assembly calls for Russian reparations to Ukraine
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Natchitoches Sheriff’s Office investigating sudden death of inmate
Man arrested in connection with Shelby Co. homicide
Mike Hollins
Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in University of Virginia shooting, sources say