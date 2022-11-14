Ask the Doctor
Supreme Court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight


The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to get phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party.

The high court on Monday rejected GOP state chair Kelli Ward’s request to halt the turnover of records while a lawsuit proceeds. The court lifted a temporary order that had been put in place by Justice Elena Kagan that had paused anything from happening while Ward’s appeal was at the Supreme Court. Justice Clarence Thomas and Justice Samuel Alito said they would have sided with Ward.

Ward has said her First Amendment rights would be chilled if investigators were able to learn whom she spoke with while trying to challenge former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat.

A federal appeals court panel previously ruled 2-1 against Ward and said the committee should get records of calls she made and received from just before the November 2020 election to Jan. 31, 2021. That includes a period when Ward was pushing for Trump’s election defeat to be overturned and Congress was set to certify the results in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

