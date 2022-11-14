Shreveport-Bossier rolls out Holidays on the Red

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport and Bossier City officials kicked off the holiday season Monday (Nov. 14) by rolling out the Holidays on the Red campaign.

The initiative created by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau is designed to highlight existing, enhanced and new events taking place this year. Multiple booths were set up during a news conference at Sci-Port Discovery Center in Shreveport to showcase a sampling of the upcoming events and holiday treats.

“We are very excited to kick off the holiday season and help to being more joy to the area,” Stacy Brown, the bureau’s executive director, says in a prepared statement. “We encourage families and friends to make plans now to come out and enjoy exciting, signature holiday events in Shreveport-Bossier. From dazzling fireworks at the annual Rockets Over the Red festival, twinkling light displays at Christmas in Roseland and flurries of snow at the Sno-Port exhibit, there are many ways to make the season bright.”

A sampling of events includes:

Rockets over the Red Fireworks Festival: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 26 at Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City. Free, family-friendly fun includes live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more. Beer and beverages will be sold by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited. Face painting will be provided by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The evening will culminate with fireworks that can be viewed from both sides of the Red River.

BELIEVE! Lights the Night: Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 2-3, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16-18 at Shreveport Aquarium in downtown Shreveport. Celebrating its third year of Christmas magic, BELIEVE! offers an interactive magical Christmas journey. Each guest gets a magic, motion-activated Christmas wand that turns on lights, makes music, lights a fireplace, creates reindeer footprints, jingles bells and more. Guests even can use their wand to find out if they are on the naughty or nice list. Photo opportunities will be available with a cast of costumed characters including Mrs. Claus, Santa’s jolly elves, the new beautiful Snow Mermaid, Glacielle, and the big guy himself, Santa. Decorating inspiration will be available by gazing at the beautiful community-decorated Christmas trees with the chance to vote for a favorite tree to win money for charity. Enjoy Mrs. Claus’ delicious cookies and hot cocoa, and make a holiday craft with one of the jolly elves.

Christmas in Roseland: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 25-Dec. 18 at the American Rose Center. The gardens transform into a whimsical winter wonderland from the day after Thanksgiving until the weekend before Christmas. The American Rose Center will feature millions of twinkling lights, dozens of lighted displays, giant Christmas cards to the community, nightly entertainment, photos with Santa, train rides, marshmallow roasting and fun for the whole family.

Sno-Port: Friday, Nov, 25, 9 a.m.–Jan. 29 visitors will be able to engage in snow-themed, science-based activities housed in an interactive science playground known as Sno-Port at Sci-Port Discovery Center in downtown Shreveport. Sno-Port, redesigned annually, represents the imaginations and creations of local artists and has become a favorite holiday experience.

