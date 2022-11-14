SFD responds to fully-involved house fire on W Jordan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire early Monday morning.

The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a house fire on W Jordan Street during the early morning hours on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (KSLA)

It happened Nov. 14 around 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of W Jordan Street between Sycamore and Norma avenues. At least a dozen units with SFD responded, according to Caddo Parish 911 dispatch records.

A second structure was also damaged by the fire. A neighbor on scene says someone does live in the home, but they don’t think they were home at the time of the fire.

As of 4:50 a.m., firefighters were still working to bring the fire completely under control.

No injuries have been reported.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

