Missing 6-month-old baby found at rest stop in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, La. (KSLA) - The Greenwood Police Department reports finding a missing infant at a rest stop.

On Monday, Nov. 14, the department posted on Facebook that two of its officers got a tip about the possible presence of a missing 6-month-old baby at the Louisiana Tourist Bureau. Officers got there and said they could smell marijuana coming from the car.

Officers then searched the car and reportedly found two firearms (one had a scratched off serial number), about 3 g of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Police say one of the people in the car is a convicted felon and on parole.

Both people inside the car were arrested and the baby was returned to her parents.

