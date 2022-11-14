Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Man arrested in connection with Shelby Co. homicide

(MGN)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in east Texas.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin was arrested Sunday, Nov. 13. Around 4 p.m. that day, deputies responded to a welfare check call on County Road 3625 in Joaquin. When they went inside the home, they found the body of Sarah Hopson, 36.

Myers was subsequently arrested for resisting arrest and booked into the Shelby County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing; more charges are expected, officials say.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
U.S. Geological Survey confirms magnitude 3.0 earthquake shook parts of Caddo Parish
Drive-by shooting in Martin Luther King; 2 juveniles shot while walking
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
Missing 6-month-old baby found at rest stop in Greenwood

Latest News

Mike Hollins
Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in University of Virginia shooting, sources say
AG Jeff Landry announces historic Google settlement over location tracking practices
Police responded to the scene of a home in the 1200 block of Delhi Street in Bossier City, La....
Police called out to abandoned home in Bossier about human remains possibly found... turns out they’re turkey bones
Missing 6-month-old baby found at rest stop in Greenwood