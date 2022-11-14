Man arrested in connection with Shelby Co. homicide

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide investigation in east Texas.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin was arrested Sunday, Nov. 13. Around 4 p.m. that day, deputies responded to a welfare check call on County Road 3625 in Joaquin. When they went inside the home, they found the body of Sarah Hopson, 36.

Myers was subsequently arrested for resisting arrest and booked into the Shelby County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing; more charges are expected, officials say.

