Grand jury to hear Ronald Greene case Monday in Union Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A grand jury in Union Parish will decide Monday, November 14, whether anyone could face charges for the death of Ronald Greene.

Third Judicial District Attorney John Belton confirmed a grand jury will be convened to begin hearing evidence about the case.

Greene died in Louisiana State Police custody back in 2019 following a high-speed chase that began in Ouachita Parish and ended in the Monroe area of Union Parish.

Body camera footage shows troopers tazing and beating Greene, and later dragging him by his ankles before he later died.

State Police have been accused of trying to cover up exactly how Greene died.

Belton told KNOE in October, that he will present evidence against Louisiana State Troopers involved in Greene’s death.

There’s no word on which deputies could be named in this grand jury hearing or what charges they could be facing. The grand jury will convene at 9 a.m.

This also comes as the House Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene, is set to also hear witness testimony at the State Capitol.

Lawmakers have requested Gov. John Bel Edwards to testify before the committee, but we’re told he will not do so on Monday.

That hearing by lawmakers is set to get underway at 10:00 a.m. in Room 1 at the Capitol.

Federal authorities are also investigating the Ronald Greene case but have not made any arrests.

