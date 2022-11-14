Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in University of Virginia shooting, sources say

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - A former Baton Rouge area high school football player is reportedly one of the five victims who was shot Sunday night at the University of Virginia, sources say.

A former coach of University Lab High School identified one of his former players, Mike Hollins, as a victim in that shooting.

He said Hollins was injured and had gone through surgery which went well.

Mike Hollins (University of Virginia)

Officials report a total of three people were killed and two people injured in the shooting.

An update on the active shooter incident at UVA: pic.twitter.com/LLshF8JJcR — Jim Ryan (@presjimryan) November 14, 2022

