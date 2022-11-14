Fire damages Shreveport residence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a house in Shreveport’s Cynthia Park neighborhood.

The blaze at Kennedy Drive at Ben Jai Drive was reported at 6:58 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

Firefighters secured the exterior of the structure then took a defensive approach since it was too dangerous to enter the structure, a Fire Department spokesman said.

The 20 personnel and 13 units had the fire in the 5500 block of Ben Jai under control at 7:19 p.m.

Shreveport Fire Department still had eight units on the scene 1.5 hours after the fire initially was reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

