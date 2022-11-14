Ask the Doctor
Fire damages Shreveport residence

Cause still under investigation
Fire heavily damaged a house in Shreveport’s Cynthia Park neighborhood the night of Nov. 13,...
Fire heavily damaged a house in Shreveport’s Cynthia Park neighborhood the night of Nov. 13, 2022. The blaze at Kennedy Drive at Ben Jai Drive was reported at 6:58 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show.(Source: Michael Barnes/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Michael Barnes
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire heavily damaged a house in Shreveport’s Cynthia Park neighborhood.

The blaze at Kennedy Drive at Ben Jai Drive was reported at 6:58 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records.

Firefighters secured the exterior of the structure then took a defensive approach since it was too dangerous to enter the structure, a Fire Department spokesman said.

The 20 personnel and 13 units had the fire in the 5500 block of Ben Jai under control at 7:19 p.m.

Shreveport Fire Department still had eight units on the scene 1.5 hours after the fire initially was reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

