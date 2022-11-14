Ask the Doctor
Cool pattern continues for at least the next week

By Jeff Castle
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will remain below average for this time of year into at least the beginning of next week as reinforcing shots of chilly air push into the ArkLaTex. The rain we’re seeing today will likely be the only wet weather for at least a week with a mainly dry pattern expected.

Scattered areas of rain and showers will continue into this evening. The wet weather will taper off later tonight. Temperatures will hold steady in the 40s in most areas through morning.

Tomorrow looks dry, but clouds will hang in much of the day. Temperatures will stay chilly only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s for highs.

Sunshine will become more prevalent again around midweek, but don’t expect and warm ups to occur. Temperatures will stay below average for this time of year with highs in the low 50s and morning lows around freezing for the second half of the week.

The forecast remains cool, but generally quiet for the weekend ahead. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine with dry weather expected. Highs will remain in the low 50s with overnight lows in the low 30s.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

