Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted

3 airlifted from scene of Magoffin County school bus crash
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Multiple people are hurt after a school bus crash Monday morning in Kentucky.

The crash happened on Route 40, near Mine Fork Road, east of Salyersville. The bus could be seen down a steep embankment and on its side.

According to school officials, the bus was traveling toward Salyersville when it dropped off the pavement and into the ditch, then reentered the roadway. They say the driver appears to have overcorrected, crossing both lanes and over the embankment, striking and cutting a utility pole in half.

The bus landed on its passenger side.

School officials say the driver was ejected and partially pinned under the bus.

The school district said 18 students were on board, revising an earlier number of 21 from a fire official.

Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman says all the students and the driver were taken from the scene to area hospitals.

The extent of the injuries is not known at this time, but sources said at least three people, the driver and two students, were taken from the scene by helicopter.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
U.S. Geological Survey confirms magnitude 3.0 earthquake shook parts of Caddo Parish
Drive-by shooting in Martin Luther King; 2 juveniles shot while walking
A house fire claimed the lives of an elderly married couple in Missouri on Thursday. (KSDK,...
‘I’m not leaving my wife’: Couple dies together in house fire
Water and Sewerage Department
Researcher says ‘alarming’ amount of meth found in Shreveport’s wastewater

Latest News

Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in University of Virginia shooting, sources say
The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight
Three are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting on University of Virginia campus in...
3 dead in U.Va. shooting were members of football team; suspect caught, authorities said
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook,...
Ukraine’s leader calls liberation of Kherson ‘beginning of the end’
Police responded to the scene of a home in the 1200 block of Delhi Street in Bossier City, La....
Police called out to abandoned home in Bossier about human remains possibly found