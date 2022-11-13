Tracking Monday showers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! It has been another chilly day in the ArkLaTex but I am proud to report that some folks eventually reached the mid-50s, so it wasn’t all too terrible. Sunny skies have been very friendly as well. Tonight, lows will not be as dramatic as last night, we’re looking at mainly the mid-30s. Some folks will see the low 30s and upper-20s, but this won’t be widespread. Patchy frost is expected.

No sugarcoating it here, tomorrow is going to be a bit miserable. We are tracking showers and maybe a few thunderstorms that are expected to move through the ArkLaTex tomorrow afternoon. Because of the rain and expected overcast conditions temperatures are going to struggle to even reach the low-50s. Showers will begin moving into the region right at midday and then it will be a widespread issue throughout the rest of the afternoon, the evening commute will be wet. Showers are expected to continue into the evening hours before eventually tapering off overnight, lows will drop to the 30s again.

The 50s are expected to continue through this entire week and the weekend. We are also looking at the cooler-than-average temperatures continuing into the week of Thanksgiving. However, it does look like Turkey Day itself might see temperatures in the 60s, this is according to the 12-Day Forecast, and may change between now and then.

