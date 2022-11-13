People report quaking in Blanchard, Mooringsport, Oil City, Caddo Lake areas

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) KSLA received a call from a concerned resident reporting shaking of his home in Blanchard, Louisiana.

On Nov. 13, around 12:51 p.m, a resident of Blanchard called reporting that he and his neighbors on McCain Road felt their homes shake from what he believed was an earthquake or explosion.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported they have also received multiple calls referring to either an explosion or earthquake. The reports they received have been around Calm St., Mooringsport Latex, Road, and Larry Lane.

KSLA made a post on Facebook asking if others in the area have reported quaking.

