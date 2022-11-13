Ask the Doctor
LSU moves up again in latest AP Top 25 poll

LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have again moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The Tigers moved up to No. 6 from the No. 7 spot.

Below is a full list of rankings from Sunday, Nov. 13:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5 Tennessee

6. LSU

7. USC

8. Alabama

9. Clemson

10. Utah

11. Penn State

12. Oregon

13. North Carolina

14. Ole Miss

15. Washington

16. UCLA

17. UCF

18. Notre Dame

19. Kansas State

20. Florida State

21. Tulane

22. Cincinnati

23. Coastal Carolina

24. Oklahoma State

25. Oregon State

NOTE: The new College Football Playoff rankings will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

