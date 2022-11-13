Ask the Doctor
Drive-by shooting in Martin Luther King; 2 juveniles shot while walking

(KWCH)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting involving two juveniles walking on Legardy Street.

On Nov 12, at 8:52 p.m., SPD was dispatched to a shooting on the 1900 block of Legardy Street, in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When they arrived they learned two juveniles were walking down the road when two vehicles drove by, the people inside opened fire and shot at the two young victims multiple times.

The juveniles ran after hearing the shots. One of the victims was shot in the leg and the other’s hand was grazed by a bullet.

The suspect vehicles were a white Nissan and a brown Honda.

Both victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening.

If you have any information that could help solve this case, please call the SPD at (318) 673-7300.

