Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Researcher says ‘alarming’ amount of meth found in Shreveport’s wastewater

Water and Sewerage Department
Water and Sewerage Department(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A stunning discovery has been made in the City of Shreveport’s wastewater: large amounts of meth.

Several experts claim it could be linked to a major part of Shreveport’s drug problem. LSU Shreveport Health Science’s Louisiana Addiction Research Center has been working on the research for about a year.

”We found that meth levels in the wastewater in Shreveport were two times the levels found anywhere else that have been reported. We think that this is important, and it seems like our biggest drug problem in Caddo Parish is meth and we need to focus on that,” said Dr. Nicholas Goeders, PhD, professor & chair of Pharmacology, Toxicology & Neuroscience.

Goeders said he’s also concerned about the environmental impact the meth could have.

“We have to think about what are the environmental effects of this. We’re only measuring what is used in Shreveport that goes down into the sewer system. But think about the rural communities, they use septic tanks and the purified water they have is sprayed onto their lawns after it’s finished in the septic tank. I don’t know how much meth is out there. It could be that it’s getting into the soil, it could be getting into our lakes,” he said.

Goeders said the research center will continue monitoring meth levels in Shreveport’s wastewater. The center also hopes to expand their efforts in Shreveport to other parishes.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
One person is dead after a shooting on Boulevard Street that happened Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.
Deadly shooting reported on Boulevard Street; victim named
Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder
30-year-old pedestrian walking in road killed when hit by pickup truck
A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary

Latest News

Families of veterans pay respects at NWLA Veterans Cemetery
Alarming levels of meth found in Shreveport wastewater
Alarming levels of meth found in Shreveport wastewater
Genoa School pauses to honor veterans
Genoa School pauses to honor veterans
Baby's body disposed of in Sevier County
Baby's body disposed of in Sevier County