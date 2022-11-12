McCurtain County residents seeking assistance after tornado damage

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Residents in McCurtain County are still picking up the pieces after recent tornados tore through the area.

Carlton Capps says his home and vehicles were heavily damaged last week. Today, he was among those seeking assistance to rebuild.

“What I hope to accomplish here today is try and get some assistance through Choctaw Nation, maybe a little from the Red Cross to see if we can move on with our lives,” said Capps.

The Red Cross sponsored a Multi-Agency Resource Center in Idabel to answer questions about disaster-related assistance from a variety of government agencies and human service organizations.

“We do believe there is a large need in this southeast Oklahoma area. We are not only serving people in McCurtain County, but Choctaw County and east of here and north of here as well in the Baptiste-Pickens area. We just want to make sure we provide those services to everybody while we are here today,” said Matt Rose with Red Cross.

McCurtain County resident Velma Lewis’ home was destroyed by the tornado

“I really haven’t had time to process everything with it and so I am coming here in case there is something I haven’t thought about,” she said.

Red Cross leaders say since the storm, they have distributed 4,200 disaster emergency supply items like tarps, rakes and shovels, 4,300 snacks and 370 cases of water.

