Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

McCurtain County residents seeking assistance after tornado damage

Idabel, Okla. storm damage.
Idabel, Okla. storm damage.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - Residents in McCurtain County are still picking up the pieces after recent tornados tore through the area.

Carlton Capps says his home and vehicles were heavily damaged last week. Today, he was among those seeking assistance to rebuild.

“What I hope to accomplish here today is try and get some assistance through Choctaw Nation, maybe a little from the Red Cross to see if we can move on with our lives,” said Capps.

The Red Cross sponsored a Multi-Agency Resource Center in Idabel to answer questions about disaster-related assistance from a variety of government agencies and human service organizations.

“We do believe there is a large need in this southeast Oklahoma area. We are not only serving people in McCurtain County, but Choctaw County and east of here and north of here as well in the Baptiste-Pickens area. We just want to make sure we provide those services to everybody while we are here today,” said Matt Rose with Red Cross.

McCurtain County resident Velma Lewis’ home was destroyed by the tornado

“I really haven’t had time to process everything with it and so I am coming here in case there is something I haven’t thought about,” she said.

Red Cross leaders say since the storm, they have distributed 4,200 disaster emergency supply items like tarps, rakes and shovels, 4,300 snacks and 370 cases of water.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
Matthew Hallmark
Man, teen girl facing improper disposal of corpse charges after baby found dead in dumpster
1 killed in shooting at Minden motel; 3 arrests made
10-year-old boy found safe after going missing
City of Shreveport files lawsuit against Hustler Hollywood, Cindie's
Court lifts temporary restraining order for Cindie’s

Latest News

Courtland Jackson, 36.
Keithville man arrested for allegedly hitting school teacher with car
'Alarming' levels of meth found in Shreveport wastewater
'Alarming' levels of meth found in Shreveport wastewater
Water and Sewerage Department
Researcher says ‘alarming’ amount of meth found in Shreveport’s wastewater
Families of veterans pay respects at NWLA Veterans Cemetery