Keithville man arrested for allegedly hitting school teacher with car

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - A man was arrested by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) for allegedly hitting a school employee with his car.

On Oct 11, just after 4 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Keithville Elementary Middle School after the school reported a parent for acting erratically. Accordingly, Courtland Jackson, 36, was agitated due to school bus delays and in an attempt to cut the line and reportedly hit a school employee who was directing traffic.

Jackson then exited his car to pick up his child. The school employee that Jackson hit with his car attempted to stop him from leaving with the child. Jackson supposedly shoved the employee out of the way.

CPSO deputies arrived two minutes after the 911 call was made.

Jackson was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for aggravated battery and battery of a school teacher.

The child was safely picked up by their mother.

